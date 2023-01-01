Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Union Pacific by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $854,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,153 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $912,791,000 after purchasing an additional 93,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.12.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $207.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

