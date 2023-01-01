Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,685,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

