McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.4 %

FISV opened at $101.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.84.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

