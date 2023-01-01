Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Lowered by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $12,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Crown Castle by 976.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $135.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.35.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.