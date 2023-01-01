Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 5.9% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Stryker by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.84.

Shares of SYK opened at $244.49 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.66%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

