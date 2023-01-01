Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 56.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $331.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.37. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $213.16 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

