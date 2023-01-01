Xponance Inc. Has $14.85 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,270 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,166,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $288.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $324.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.