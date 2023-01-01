Keeler Thomas Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,675 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after buying an additional 10,658,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Amcor by 328.3% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,282,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,670,000. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $5,886,300.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $5,886,300.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

