Keeler Thomas Management LLC Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.83. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

