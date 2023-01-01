ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Raised by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,722,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,146,000 after purchasing an additional 375,981 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,629,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL opened at $89.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.34. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

