Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,059 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $11,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 17.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT opened at $149.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.16. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

