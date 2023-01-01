McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 1,419 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after acquiring an additional 618,845 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $271,661,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,718,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,032,000 after acquiring an additional 208,139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.76. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $107.50.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.241 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

