Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $234.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.81 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 114.70% and a net margin of 22.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

