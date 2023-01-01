Keeler Thomas Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 1.8% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.78.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.3 %

Waste Management stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.59.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

