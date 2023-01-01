Keeler Thomas Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 1.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Down 0.8 %

PAYX stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.02%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

