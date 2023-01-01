Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Sold by GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Recursion Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.2% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $417,493.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $417,493.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,773 shares in the company, valued at $969,401.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 224,381 shares of company stock worth $2,268,710 over the last ninety days. 22.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RXRX opened at $7.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

