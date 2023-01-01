Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up about 1.8% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.79.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

