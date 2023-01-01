Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,334 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Generac by 92.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after buying an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Generac by 652.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,556,000 after purchasing an additional 422,280 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Generac by 19.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after purchasing an additional 211,470 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Generac by 5.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $100.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $356.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Roth Capital downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

