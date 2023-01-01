Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,974 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,769 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LUV opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

