Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 45,395 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,395 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $135.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.63. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.44%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

