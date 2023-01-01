Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 0.5% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ServiceNow by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in ServiceNow by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,871,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 292,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,032,000 after acquiring an additional 91,023 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.19.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $388.27 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $658.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.86. The stock has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 392.19, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.