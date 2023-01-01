Annex Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $101.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.41.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

