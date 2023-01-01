Annex Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $153.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.33. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.