Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,878 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,456,000 after buying an additional 2,891,008 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,623,000 after buying an additional 88,508 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,326,000 after buying an additional 410,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,554,000 after buying an additional 134,369 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $44.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

