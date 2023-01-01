Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.93 billion-$8.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.02 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.92-$4.94 EPS.

Shares of CRM opened at $132.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.64. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $256.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.85.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $337,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,870,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,236 shares of company stock valued at $27,370,002. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

