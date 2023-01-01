Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DFAU stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42.

