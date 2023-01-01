Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after acquiring an additional 433,659 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Salesforce by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,120,337,000 after acquiring an additional 236,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 180,236 shares of company stock worth $27,370,002 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $132.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $256.87. The stock has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a PE ratio of 473.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

