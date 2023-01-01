Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-$4.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. Five Below also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.93-$3.09 EPS.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE opened at $176.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $214.50.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Five Below to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.80.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,575 shares of company stock worth $6,200,885 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Five Below by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.