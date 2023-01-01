Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 0.6% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 155.6% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 65,936 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.14.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MS opened at $85.02 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

