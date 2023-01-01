Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 8,938 CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $978,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,801 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 49,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

NYSE CUBE opened at $40.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 150.88%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

