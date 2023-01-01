Dfpg Investments LLC Invests $350,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on STZ shares. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.93.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $231.75 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,032.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

