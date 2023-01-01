BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 376,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRSP shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $6.23 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $803.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

