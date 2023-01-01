Dfpg Investments LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,606 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRT. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.80%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

