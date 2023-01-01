Dfpg Investments LLC Buys New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $262.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.96. The company has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.