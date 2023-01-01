Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 29,257 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,257 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $34.59 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

