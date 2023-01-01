Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 627 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 596.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 218.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $18.81 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88.

