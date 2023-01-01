Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 1,226 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Alico were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALCO. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Alico in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alico by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alico by 263.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 45,895 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Alico by 112.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alico by 99.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 35,756 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alico alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Alico Stock Performance

ALCO opened at $23.87 on Friday. Alico, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $181.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.42. Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alico Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alico’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katherine English sold 1,100 shares of Alico stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $32,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alico

(Get Rating)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.