Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 844 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $141.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

