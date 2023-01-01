Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after buying an additional 1,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,829,000 after buying an additional 526,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,873,000 after buying an additional 1,389,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.68.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

