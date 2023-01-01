Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,122,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LMT opened at $486.49 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $351.55 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.12.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

