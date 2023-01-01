Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,868 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Louisiana-Pacific comprises 1.0% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 118,248 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 15,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Insider Activity

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.81 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 77.64% and a net margin of 29.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also

