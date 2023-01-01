Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 5,626 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises about 2.9% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128,425 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $927,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,360 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504,602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,593,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,346,000 after purchasing an additional 464,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 25,358,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,079,000 after buying an additional 623,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900. Insiders own 3.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

