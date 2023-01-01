McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,579 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 340,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

