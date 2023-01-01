Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Stake Boosted by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Valaris comprises approximately 1.5% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 137.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,126,000 after purchasing an additional 783,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 1,379.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,028,000 after purchasing an additional 640,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 359.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after purchasing an additional 439,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Valaris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of VAL stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $437.20 million during the quarter.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

