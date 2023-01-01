Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,166 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.11% of Evergy worth $14,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 282.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 19.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.62. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Evergy to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

