iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 329.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,002 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $14,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16,386.0% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 686,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,662,000 after purchasing an additional 681,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,703,000 after purchasing an additional 223,950 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,462.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 204,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 203,604 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN opened at $138.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.24 and a 1-year high of $170.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.37.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

