International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $140.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

