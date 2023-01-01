Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 2,136 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in ExlService were worth $15,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 62.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 32.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ExlService by 5.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in ExlService by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,285 shares of company stock worth $1,329,144 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ExlService Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $169.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $191.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.34 and its 200 day moving average is $166.00. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. ExlService had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $361.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

