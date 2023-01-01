Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $106,000.

DRH opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRH. Evercore ISI raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

