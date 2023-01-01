Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New Investment in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KCGI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 66,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares in the last quarter.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

Shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Profile

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

